Advertisement

NCAA volleyball championship may be headed for Omaha

Committee approves plans calling for volleyball semi-finals, finals at CHI Health arena
A Division 1 committed on Wednesday approved consolidating three championships to one location...
A Division 1 committed on Wednesday approved consolidating three championships to one location each, a plan that would bring the NCAA women’s volleyball championship in Omaha this spring.(Joe Nugent)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - A Division 1 committee on Wednesday approved a plan that would bring the NCAA women’s volleyball championship to Omaha this spring.

The recommendation comes as part of a plan to consolidate three sports in the division, “based on the medical guidance of converting all rounds of the championships to predetermined sites and reducing the overall number of sites,” the NCAA release states.

It’s big news for the city that was scheduled to host the national semifinals and finals last year before the pandemic forced massive event cancellations nationwide. The plan, subject to approval, would bring all 48 teams participating in the championship to CHI Health Center arena in April.

Though subject to change, this year’s tournament would be set for April 13-24 at CHI Health Center arena, with semifinal matches on April 22 and the national championship match planned for April 24.

The NCAA committee also approved similar consolidation plans for the National Collegiate Bowling Championship, to be held in Kansas City; and the NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Championship, to be held in Erie, Penn.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing woman found
LPD officer cited for third-degree assault
On Tuesday, the ACLU of Nebraska filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on behalf of Elise...
GRAPHIC: Lincoln woman brings civil rights lawsuit after being injured in protest
The Cass County Sheriff's Office is searching for 48-year-old Amber Tjaden.
Daughter of former Omaha mayor missing; husband released from custody
SNAP
Nebraska to start issuing emergency SNAP benefits on Feb. 9

Latest News

National Signing Day: Huskers wrap up 2021 class
George Kusche became the Husker’s first Big Ten cross country champion on Saturday.
Kusche Named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week
Concordia University is a member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Concordia announces 2021 signing class
Waverly senior Evan Canoyer signs to wrestle at Cornell University
Waverly’s Evan Canoyer signs to wrestle at Cornell