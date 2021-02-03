Advertisement

Nebraska fire kills 48 cats at home that doubled as shelter

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021
(AP) - At least 48 cats have been killed in a fire at a western Nebraska house that doubled as an animal shelter.

The fire last Friday started in the laundry room of Michelle Tynan’s house in Chappell.

Tynan is a co-founder of the Nebraska Loves Cats nonprofit. She says she discovered the dryer was on fire when she awoke to the smell of smoke shortly after midnight. Tynan said she called 911 and grabbed as many cats as she could as she ran outside.

Tynan said first responders wouldn’t let her re-enter the house to rescue more animals.

