Pinnacle Bank and city address concerns about vaccination clinic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thousands of people in that 80 and above category are expected to be at Pinnacle Bank Arena this Friday for a mass vaccination clinic.

PBA and the city say they are building on the successes of the two previous ones and tailoring this one for a demographic that might need a little extra assistance.

Many of those concerns started at just getting into the arena.

Pinnacle Bank said the parking garage attached to the venue will be the first place that many of the patients arrive.

“Our staff will greet you at the garage entrance, once inside its easy to access from your car or truck directly into the arena,” said Tom Lorenz with PBA. “Staff will direct you to elevators that will take you to the main lobby where the clinic is situated.”

The city will also have its parking garage located across the street from the arena available.

Staff will have everything from courtesy vehicles to wheelchairs to assist patients into the clinic.

For those being dropped off the city is closing R Street to through traffic.

“Let our street attendant know that you are being dropped off,” said Lorenz. “They can pull into the closed street area close to the box office entrance.”

Between both entities, there should be over 150 people on hand to help get the goal amount of about 4,000 patients in and out smoothly.

The health department said today patients who have appointments should arrive at their designated time, over an eight-hour period.

“The clinic will have about 300 to 400 people per hour which will make it much easier and much less congested,” said Lorenz.

Pinnacle Bank Arena says while it is ADA accessible once inside patients at this clinic will be vaccinated on a single floor.

In between groups arriving additional staff will also be on hand to sanitize shared spaces.

“Doors, chairs, handrails, and restrooms throughout the day to keep the vaccination area sanitized and safe,” said Lorenz.

The city also said Tuesday that those going to the clinic for vaccination may bring a friend or loved one for assistance.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.