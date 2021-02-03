School administrators apologize for display of Hitler quote

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Administrators for middle school in Omaha are apologizing over the display of an Adolf Hitler quote in a school hallway earlier this week.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Westside Middle School Principal Kim Eymann and district Superintendent Mike Lucas sent an email to parents, students and staff Monday for the display of the quote, which read, “The man who has no sense of history is like a man with no ears or eyes.”

The quote was posted on an eighth-grade hallway marker board as part of a running “quote of the day” exercise.

District spokeswoman Brandi Paul says school officials will meet with the Anti-Defamation League and provide staff with additional training.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.