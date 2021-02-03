Advertisement

School administrators apologize for display of Hitler quote

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Administrators for middle school in Omaha are apologizing over the display of an Adolf Hitler quote in a school hallway earlier this week.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Westside Middle School Principal Kim Eymann and district Superintendent Mike Lucas sent an email to parents, students and staff Monday for the display of the quote, which read, “The man who has no sense of history is like a man with no ears or eyes.”

The quote was posted on an eighth-grade hallway marker board as part of a running “quote of the day” exercise.

District spokeswoman Brandi Paul says school officials will meet with the Anti-Defamation League and provide staff with additional training.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing woman found
On Tuesday, the ACLU of Nebraska filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on behalf of Elise...
GRAPHIC: Lincoln woman brings civil rights lawsuit after being injured in protest
The Cass County Sheriff's Office is searching for 48-year-old Amber Tjaden.
Daughter of former Omaha mayor missing; husband released from custody
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg coaches his team in 2021.
Hoiberg on bout with COVID-19: “I got a little scared, to be honest with you”
SNAP
Nebraska to start issuing emergency SNAP benefits on Feb. 9

Latest News

File image
Top Nebraska public health official takes private sector job
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
A Broken Bow woman faces felony theft charges for money missing from a booster club account.
Broken Bow woman accused of stealing from booster club
Fire
Nebraska fire kills 48 cats at home that doubled as shelter