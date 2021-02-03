Snow removal: How the city thinks it went

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Tuesday night, the city said it is in the process of gathering information from last weeks snowstorm to determine want went well and what needs to change going forward.

10/11 NOW asked how they think it went.

For 15 inches of snow, the Director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said there’s a lot to be happy about.

“Our work on the arterial, emergency routes and school routes went very well,” said Liz Elliot.

Based on data from the storm she said crews got a 37 hour head start on residential plowing when compared to past years but there was still a learning curve.

“The decisions were on target... a lot of it is just with experience and the more our team is able to get out there and plow the streets, the better we will get at it,” said Elliot.

Four months ago, the city decided to hire contract crews to help plow snow in residential areas.

Last week we heard from many people who were not happy with the work they did. Elliot said this storm was tricky.

“As it melts it begins to slush and fluff up.. we also had residents trying to clear out cars and driveways and threw snow into the street,” said Elliot.

The city has a one year agreement with contractors. Elliot said they decided they’ll do this again and will put out a bid around late summer.

Councilman Roy Christensen said people should be patient.

“We need to give people realistic expectations about what is being done and how soon it could be accomplished. I think that will improve people’s attitudes a bit,” said Christensen.

In a statement to 10/11 NOW, Councilwoman Sandra Washington said the city was tested. “Our ability to get up and running again so quickly could not have happened without neighbors helping neighbors, and the city’s new snow removal contract”.

