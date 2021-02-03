Two from out of state take NSP on chase near Hershey

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A New York, New York man and a LIttle Rock, Arkansas man are both in custody at the Lincoln County Jail in North Platte after leading the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a chase near Hershey Tuesday afternoon.

22-year old Taylon Hill of New York, New York, and 22-year old Christian Hall of Little Rock, Arkansas, will now face a Lincoln County judge for various crimes.

According to the NSP, it was around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday when a trooper stopped a speeding vehicle near Hershey at mile marker 164 on I-80. During the traffic stop, the trooper discovered the passenger, Taylon Hill, had an active warrant for his arrest.

The trooper attempted to arrest Hill, but the two young men had other ideas. The Encore Hall was driving fled the traffic stop eastbound at a high rate of speed. NSP says the Encore reached speeds of approximately 120 miles per hour during the pursuit. NSP says additional troopers were able to deploy stop sticks slowing the vehicle successfully.

The Encore exited at North Platte, at mile marker 179, and came to a stop at a truck stop. The entire pursuit lasted approximately ten minutes.

Once the vehicle stopped, the passenger, Hill, fled the scene on foot north towards I-80 but was quickly apprehended by additional troopers and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies, and North Platte Police Officers.

The driver, Hall, remained with the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.

Troopers found multiple financial transaction devices in the vehicle, including several fraudulent credit cards.

Hall was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful, reckless driving, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, criminal possession of forgery devices, and possession of marijuana – less than one ounce.

Hill was arrested for false reporting, obstructing a peace officer, failure to obey a lawful order, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, as well as the outstanding warrant. Both were lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

