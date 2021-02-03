Weather Alert Day: Thursday starts with snow, wind and possible ice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A fast-moving winter weather system will bring wind, rain, snow and the possibility of ice to your Thursday morning.

A Weather Alert Day has been issued from late Wednesday night through noon on Thursday. A low-pressure area and trailing cold front will sweep across the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning bringing with it a variety of precipitation types, colder temperatures and strong winds. Precipitation may begin as rain in many areas but as the front races eastward, moisture may turn to freezing rain or sleet before becoming all snow.

Icy roads and sidewalks are possible early Thursday morning with snow and blowing snow a good bet as well. If there is any “sliver-lining” concerning this latest weather-maker, it would be the speed with which it moves through. Most of the moisture associated with it is expected to exit the entire area by mid-to-late morning. By afternoon we look for partly-to-mostly sunny skies, cool temperatures and gusty northwest winds.

Friday looks rather tranquil but also rather chilly, and by Friday night arctic air begins to slide into the local forecast area and that sets the stage for our coldest stretch of the winter season so far. Daytime highs Saturday-thru-next Wednesday will be in the single-digits and teens, with overnight lows below zero, along with several additional snow chances.

Gas up, check the car battery, find the gloves, hats and scarves and get ready for a “long-haul” of frigid winter weather.

The Lincoln Forecast...

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing cloudiness with a chance for rain late tonight...changing over to freezing rain, sleet or snow by early Thursday morning. Lows in the mid-to-upper 20s. South winds of 5 to 15 mph...becoming west-northwesterly 15 to 35 mph late.

THURSDAY: Snow and blowing snow likely in the morning...then turning partly-to-mostly sunny in the afternoon. Northwest winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 or 45 mph possible. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the mid teens. West winds of 8 to 18 mph...gusting over 25 mph thru the evening...diminishing later in the night.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Northwest winds of 5 to 15 mph.

