After postponement, Huskers host Maryland for Big Ten home opener

Coming off a postponed weekend series, the No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team will again look to make its debut at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this weekend when the Maryland Terrapins visit for matches on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s match begins at 6 p.m. and will be televised locally on NET and streamed on the BTNPlus.com platform. Saturday’s match will start at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally on Big Ten Network and streamed on FoxSports.com and the FoxSports app.

Husker Sports Network will broadcast all the Husker action on HSN radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and the Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 27th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.

Per Big Ten policy, tickets to the matches this weekend will not be sold to the public.

About the Huskers

• Nebraska began the season with a pair of sweeps at Indiana before last weekend’s series against Northwestern was postponed due to COVID issues within the Northwestern program. The last time the Huskers opened a season with consecutive sweeps was in 2015.

• The Huskers led the Big Ten in defense last season and picked up where they left off, holding Indiana to .089 hitting in the first weekend. That mark leads the Big Ten this season.

• The Huskers return every starter from last year’s 28-5 squad that reached the NCAA Regional Final against eventual national runner-up Wisconsin.

• Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins and senior outside hitter Lexi Sun were AVCA All-Americans and All-Big Ten First-Team selections in 2019. Junior setter Nicklin Hames was also an All-Big Ten First-Team choice in 2019. Stivrins and Hames return to captain the Huskers for a second straight season.

• Sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2019 and, along with sophomore libero Kenzie Knuckles, was a member of the All-Big Ten Freshman Team.

• The Huskers added four newcomers during the offseason, including junior Missouri transfer Kayla Caffey. The middle blocker ranked ninth nationally with a .408 hitting percentage during the 2019 season. She joins three freshmen who are new to the program: middle blocker Kalynn Meyer, setter Anni Evans and defensive specialist Keonilei Akana.

• Sun leads the Huskers with 3.67 kills per set on .286 hitting with a team-high five service aces. Kubik adds 2.67 kills per set and 1.83 digs per set.

• Stivrins is putting up 2.67 kills per set on a team-high .429 hitting percentage to go with 1.33 blocks per set. Junior middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach leads the team in blocks with 2.00 per set.

• Hames paces the Husker attack with 10.00 assists per set, and she chips in 2.83 digs per set with three service aces.• Knuckles leads the team in digs at 3.33 per set. Akana adds 2.17.

• Caffey had a strong first match as a Husker at Indiana. She provided six kills on .273 hitting with three blocks.

• Sophomore Riley Zuhn made her first career starts as Nebraska’s right-side hitter last weekend. She averaged 2.33 kills per set on .290 hitting and showed off her blocking prowess with seven blocks.

