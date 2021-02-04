CHI Health St. Elizabeth ICU nurses reflect on past year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the last 11 months, healthcare workers have put their health and safety on the line to save the lives of other people.

On Wednesday, 10/11 NOW got a look inside of CHI Health St. Elizabeth’s ICU for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

“Sometimes I think I’m going to wake up and it will all have been a bad dream,” said ICU Nurse, Andie Davis.

Davis has been at St. Elizabeth for five years but said the last 12 months have been unlike any other.

Since receiving their first COVID-19 positive patient in March, it has been non-stop and difficult.

“It’s every day, every hour, every week,” said Tim Pieper.

“It is exactly why we all went into nursing.. you know, at someone lowest point to be there to hold their hand and look them in the eye and be their support person when their wife or child is not allowed to be there,” said Davis.

Their care is getting recognized, earning gold status of a national Beacon Award, now being the only adult ICU in the state to have that. They said it’s a boost they need.

To help with that care, they now have first of its kind technology in Lincoln to give them a second set of eyes.

It’s called the “E-ICU”.

At the click of a button, a trained ICU nurse pops up on a screen in the patients room to help.

“They can zoom in on our IV pumps and things like that. It’s an extra layer of monitoring the patient,” said Director of Critical Care Services, Jenny Stachura.

Looking back at the past year, although it’s been difficult, they’re hopeful for the future.

“We got through it together.. and we’ll get through just about anything together,” said Davis.

The ICU nurses told 10/11 NOW that one of the best things to see at the end of a difficult shift has been all of the love, cards and support from the community in Lincoln.

