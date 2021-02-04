Friday Forecast: One last “mild” day before temperatures go tumbling

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One more “mild” day is expected before temperatures will take a nosedive this weekend and into the week next week as arctic air will settle into the region. After a cold and blustery day on Thursday, temperatures will rebound into the mid 20s to lower 40s across the state to finish the work week. Winds should be much lighter, up to 10 MPH, but will continue to make it feel even colder. Look for afternoon wind chills on Friday to be in the teens and 20s for most of the coverage area.

Temperatures will range from the lower 20s to the lower 40s on Friday. (KOLN)

Wind chills on Friday will be in the teens and 20s for most of the state. (KOLN)

After seeing plenty of sunshine throughout Thursday, more clouds are expected to filter into the area starting on Thursday night. Through most of Friday, we should see partly to mostly cloudy skies. While mainly dry weather is expected, a stray snow shower or two can’t be ruled out across the area.

Variable cloudiness is expected on Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected for most. (KOLN)

An arctic air mass will settle into the area as we head into the weekend and much of the state will see the coldest stretch of weather they’ve seen so far this winter. In Lincoln, the last time we had a high temperature in the teens was February of 2020 and the last time we had a high temperature in the single digits was March of 2019. Both of those streaks will come to an end as we head into the weekend and into the week next week as high temperatures will be bitterly cold with even colder low temperatures in the morning.

Bitterly cold weather is expected over the coming week as Arctic air settles into the region. (KOLN)

When factoring in the wind, wind chills could struggle to stay above zero at times over the coming week. With the bitter cold, it’s important to make sure you dress properly and are prepared if you leave the house! Make sure to wear multiple layers and dress for the weather over the next week!

Unfortunately it won’t just be the cold we have to deal with, there will be several more chances for snow as we head over the next 7 days. Friday will see just a small chance for a few light snow showers, but into Saturday and perhaps even into the day on Sunday, as several weak disturbances push through the area, parts of eastern Nebraska could see some light snowfall accumulations.

