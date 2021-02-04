Advertisement

Frost meets with media, addresses quarterbacks and transfers

Scott Frost on Husker Resiliance
Scott Frost on Husker Resiliance
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska football coach Scott Frost met with reporters over Zoom on Thursday. Frost discussed a variety of topics including the Huskers’ returning quarterbacks, player departures, and Super Bowl LV.

Frost says his team has more depth and talent at skill positions than his four years as Nebraska’s head coach. The Huskers added Samori Toure, a record-setting FCS wide receiver, and USC running back Markese Stepp during the off-season. Frost also mentions Levi Falck, Oliver Martin, and Zavier Betts are key players at wide receiver.

However, the Huskers’ roster lost a few notable players last month when Wan’Dale Robinson and Luke McCaffrey both entered the transfer portal.

“I want to coach the kids that want to be here,” Frost said. He believes players entering the NCAA transfer portal is becoming commonplace in college football. Frost expects more players to look for new schools following the junior college season in the spring.

On the topic of quarterbacks, Frost says redshirt freshman Logan Smothers has been impressive since arriving on campus last year. Frost calls the young signal caller savvy and athletic. Smothers is attempting to improve his throwing motion with quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco during the off-season. Adrian Martinez is the presumed starter for the 2021 campaign. Martinez is a two-time team captain who holds multiple school records.

The Huskers are in the middle of winter conditioning. They will hold a 5-week spring football season leading up to the Red vs. White Scrimmage on May 1st. Frost is hopeful fans will be allowed inside Memorial Stadium for the Huskers’ annual Spring Game.

