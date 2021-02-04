Get your fill of ice cream at J’s Place

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a visit to Pierce, we learned about a great place to gather and satisfy your sweet tooth.

“The history of my building is great,” J’s place owner Wanda Backus said. “The kitchen that I have is right at 100-years-old. I have pictures from 1924 when this building was a gas station along the old Meridian Highway. In 1960, someone bought it and turned it into an ice cream establishment. It had been that way until five years ago when I bought it. I added on for more room.”

Backus offers soft-serve ice cream with 60 different toppings. The choices are infinite. “We have imagination that goes wild with our customers,” Backus said. She can make some of her ice cream creations to look like unicorns. Some of her ice cream treats pay respect to attractions in the area like Willow Creek State Recreation Area or Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park. She also offers customers a chance to try the ‘Pierce Pounder’. What is it? “It’s either 6 ounces of chocolate chip cookies or brownies on the bottom of a big bowl,” Backus said. “The word ‘pounder’ comes in when we add three towers of ice cream. Then you have to pick at least three, no more than five of my toppings. I then top it with cool whip, sprinkles, and a cherry. The only time factor is, you have to go five minutes after your last bite without throwing up to get your picture on the wall,” Backus said. “We’ve lost five or six people in that five minute span, and of course, they couldn’t be on the wall.” Her youngest achiever is 10, and her oldest is 68. “The longest someone took to eat the Pierce Pounder was 3-and-a-half hours,” Backus said.

“I have people from 16 states and 2 countries that have tried out the pounder,” Backus said. She goes on to say that burgers are also a big part of her business. “I have six different hamburgers that I do,” Backus said. “I have Swiss mushroom, bacon cheeseburger, and a Philly cheeseburger, among others.”

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

