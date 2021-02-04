Advertisement

Get your fill of ice cream at J’s Place

By Jon Vanderford
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a visit to Pierce, we learned about a great place to gather and satisfy your sweet tooth.

“The history of my building is great,” J’s place owner Wanda Backus said. “The kitchen that I have is right at 100-years-old. I have pictures from 1924 when this building was a gas station along the old Meridian Highway. In 1960, someone bought it and turned it into an ice cream establishment. It had been that way until five years ago when I bought it. I added on for more room.”

Backus offers soft-serve ice cream with 60 different toppings. The choices are infinite. “We have imagination that goes wild with our customers,” Backus said. She can make some of her ice cream creations to look like unicorns. Some of her ice cream treats pay respect to attractions in the area like Willow Creek State Recreation Area or Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park. She also offers customers a chance to try the ‘Pierce Pounder’. What is it? “It’s either 6 ounces of chocolate chip cookies or brownies on the bottom of a big bowl,” Backus said. “The word ‘pounder’ comes in when we add three towers of ice cream. Then you have to pick at least three, no more than five of my toppings. I then top it with cool whip, sprinkles, and a cherry. The only time factor is, you have to go five minutes after your last bite without throwing up to get your picture on the wall,” Backus said. “We’ve lost five or six people in that five minute span, and of course, they couldn’t be on the wall.” Her youngest achiever is 10, and her oldest is 68. “The longest someone took to eat the Pierce Pounder was 3-and-a-half hours,” Backus said.

“I have people from 16 states and 2 countries that have tried out the pounder,” Backus said. She goes on to say that burgers are also a big part of her business. “I have six different hamburgers that I do,” Backus said. “I have Swiss mushroom, bacon cheeseburger, and a Philly cheeseburger, among others.”

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD officer cited for third-degree assault
Missing woman found
A Quick Blast Of Winter...
Weather Alert Day: Thursday starts with snow, wind and possible ice
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
A Broken Bow woman faces felony theft charges for money missing from a booster club account.
Broken Bow woman accused of stealing from booster club

Latest News

We learn how to choose the right virtual cooking class for you, and we hear about an upcoming...
Virtual Cooking Classes
We learn about an opportunity for beef producers to educate themselves through a new webinar.
Beef Watch Webinar
If you want to satisfy your sweet tooth, then check out J's Place in Pierce.
J's Place in Pierce
We find out how you can get the latest on fishing opportunities around the state in this segment.
Game and Parks: Fishing Report