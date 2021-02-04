Huskers return to action following COVID-19 outbreak

The Nebraska men’s basketball program returns from a prolonged absence on Saturday night as the Huskers travel to East Lansing, Mich., to take on the Michigan State Spartans.

Tipoff between the Huskers and Spartans from the Breslin Center is slated for 5:30 p.m. (central) and will be carried on BTN with Lisa Byington and Stephen Bardo on the call. The game can also be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the Fox Sports app.

Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and TuneIn radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff.

Saturday’s game will be the Huskers’ first game in 28 days dating back to an 84-76 loss against Indiana on Jan. 10. The Huskers were on pause because of positive COVID-19 cases before resuming practice at the start of thiCuts week. Saturday’s game begins a two-game road swing, as NU will travel to Minnesota on Monday.

In Nebraska’s last action, the Huskers (4-8, 0-5 Big Ten) overcame an 18-point deficit to take a 69-66 lead midway through the second half and was within 77-75 with less than two minutes remaining before the Hoosiers held on for the win. Nebraska shot 52 percent in the second half against an Indiana defense which was second in the Big Ten in scoring defense coming into the contest. Teddy Allen led five Huskers in double figures with a game-high 21 points, while Lat Mayen added a career-high 15 points, including five 3-pointers, and six rebounds. Mayen has shot the ball well of late, shooting 44 percent from 3-point range over the last three contests.

Nebraska received a boost with the debut of Derrick Walker, who made his Husker debut after sitting out the first 11 games of the season because of a suspension. Seeing his first action since the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Tennessee, the 6-foot-8 forward tied or set career highs in points (10), field goals (five), steals (two) and minutes (26) in his first career start.

Michigan State (8-7, 2-7 Big Ten) looks to snap a four-game losing streak following an 84-78 loss at No. 8 Iowa on Tuesday night. Aaron Henry had 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists to pace three Spartans in double figures.

