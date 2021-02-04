Advertisement

Lincoln has three more deaths From COVID-19

(Associated Press)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Thursday that three more people have died from COVID-19.  The deaths were two women in their 70s who were both hospitalized and a man in his 60s who was at home. The total number of deaths in Lancaster County is now 205.

LLCHD reports 51 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 27,009.

Visit lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19dashboard to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: 10,762

Weekly positivity rate:

  • January 24 through 30:  26.5 percent
  • January 31 through February 4:  22.5 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 49 with 36 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 13 from other communities (one on a ventilator).

