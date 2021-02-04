LTU out treating roads as Lincoln sees more snow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln says they have crews out across the area treating roads.

20 salt spreaders are out on main streets, school and bus routes. Lincoln Transportation & Utilities says those routes will be patrolled as long as necessary.

“Range from wet with slush to snow-covered. Drivers should be alert for slick spots and expect delays,” according to a press release.

LTU says their operations began around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

