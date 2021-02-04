Man arrested in Jiffy Lube burglary from December

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe broke into a Jiffy Lube back in December.

On Wednesday, officers contacted Chad Svoboda in the Hall of Justice and arrested him. Svoboda is facing charges of burglary and possession of burglars tools.

Back on Dec. 13, just before 9 a.m., officers were called to the Jiffy Lube on 48th Street and Normal Boulevard for a burglary.

LPD said at the time, the manager reported that between 6:30 and 7 a.m., someone had broken into the business by breaking a garage door window.

Officers said they reviewed the security video with the manager and saw a man get out of a white Dodge caravan with unique bumper stickers and a trash bag in the window. From there, police said the surveillance video shows the man going inside the building after breaking a window and climbing through it.

LPD said the surveillance video inside the business shows the man going into an office, prying open a safe and removing a tablet, a re-programmer and cash.

Days later, on Dec. 31, LPD said an officer contacted the investigating officer after seeing the photos that were shared on CrimeStoppers for this case. That officer identified the man in the video as Svoboda and had just contacted him.

LPD said the investigating officer then saw that officer had contact with Svoboda on Jan. 6 and was equipped with a body camera. From there, the investigator reviewed the body cam video that shows Svoboda being contacted in the van with the same distinguishing features.

According to police, the investigator was able to identify Svoboda as the same person from the Jiffy Lube burglary.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.