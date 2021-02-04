Man driving stolen car had 19 stolen debit cards, drugs and knife

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who they say was driving a stolen car, ran from officers, and had drugs, weapons and stolen debit cards in the car.

On Monday, around 6:30 p.m., LPD said an officer saw a silver 2005 Buick Rendezvous near 70th and Francis Streets squealing its tires while turning corners.

LPD said that drew the officer’s attention to the car and the officer ran the license plate, finding that the car had been reported stolen.

According to police, the officer followed the car, where it turned sharply and parked abruptly on the side of the road. From there, police said, the driver got out of the car and started running away.

The responding officer chased after the driver, telling them to stop.

LPD said the man eventually did stop running and complied with the officer and was taken into custody.

The officer confirmed the car was stolen from York, Nebraska and the suspect investigators had developed in the case was the driver, identified as 38-year-old Charles Stuart.

LPD said while officers searched the car, they found 19 debit/credit cards belonging to three different people, 10 ID cards and two social security cards that did not belong to Stuart.

Officers said they also found a pill bottle with three different pill types inside, eight of those were identified as Lorazepam.

Inside the car, police said they also found a baseball bat between the driver’s seat and center console and a knife with a 6-inch long blade in Stuart’s coat pocket.

Stuart was arrested. He’s facing theft by unlawful taking charges, possession of a controlled substance charges, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, and carrying a concealed weapon.

LPD said investigators are working to identify the owners of the property found inside the stolen car.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

