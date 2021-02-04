NCAA: All Division III Winter Championships Canceled for 2020-21 Academic Year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced last night that due to low participation numbers among Division III member schools, all Division III winter championships are canceled for the 2020-21 academic year. This includes NCAA championships in the following sports sponsored by the A-R-C: men’s and women’s basketball, indoor track & field, and wrestling. To see the release from the NCAA, click here.

Chair of the NCAA Division III Presidents Council and president at Hamline University, Fayneese Miller “Today, we made the difficult decision to cancel our Division III winter championships. While some institutions have been able to safely return to sport, the recent declaration form data show that more than half of our division has not returned to winter sport practice and competition to be in a position for NCAA national championship participation,” said Fayneese Miller, chair of the Presidents Council and president at Hamline. “This was a very difficult decision to make, and we are saddened to do so. However, none of our winter sports meet the Championships Committee’s established thresholds of participation to hold a championship. We are committed to ensuring that our student-athletes have the best possible experience, and, for us, this means having a meaningful number of competitions. We hope this is possible for our spring championships.”

American Rivers Conference

Following through on its earlier announcements, the American Rivers Conference will conduct the remainder of its winter sports schedules and plans to move forward with schedules for the fall sports that were moved to the spring.Spring sports schedules for baseball, softball, and men’s tennis will be posted to the conference website throughout next week. The men’s golf and outdoor track and field schedules will follow in the coming weeks. The safety and well-being of student-athletes remains the primary goal of the A-R-C. The Presidents Council and conference leadership will continue to monitor state and local guidance on the coronavirus. Decisions related to all athletics schedules will be subject to the realities of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.