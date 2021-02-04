Advertisement

Nebraska corrections staff member attacked

A staff member was attacked at a Nebraska prison
A staff member was attacked at a Nebraska prison
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - A staff member at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution received serious injuries Tuesday during an assault.

The Nebraska Department of Corrections released a report Wednesday saying an inmate attacked the employee after he was stopped while leaving the dining hall. The employee directed him to dispose food that was inside a pocket. The inmate refused and punched the staff member repeatedly in the face.

The inmate’s name was not released. The county attorney will investigate the incident and determine what charges, if any, will be pursued. Discipline at the prison could include sanctions including loss of good time.

The staff member was treated at a hospital for injuries to his face and head.

