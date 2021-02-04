Nebraska to get $2.59M as part of national opioid settlement

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will receive $2.59 million over five years as part of a multistate settlement with a firm that worked with opioid manufacturers to promote addictive painkillers.

Attorney General Doug Peterson says Nebraska is part of a coalition of 53 attorneys general who collectively won $573 million in a settlement with McKinsey & Company, one of the world’s largest consulting firms.

The settlement will be split among 47 states, five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia. The settlement will be used to address problems caused by opioids in the participating states.

It’s the first multistate opioid settlement to result in a substantial payout to the states to help compensate them for the damage caused.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.