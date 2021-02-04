Nebraska will receive 21% more vaccine doses this week

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will receive 21% more doses of coronavirus vaccines this week as the state continues to work to speed up distribution of the shots. The state said it is scheduled to receive 55,950 doses of the vaccines this week.

That is up from 46,400 a week ago.

The increase in doses should help boost distribution of the vaccine statewide.

The 19 local health districts across Nebraska are finishing up the first phase of the campaign when health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities were the focus, and now they are all starting to vaccinate people 65 and older and some essential workers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.