Police investigating burglary at jewelry store in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a recent burglary at a south Lincoln jewelry store.

LPD said the break-in happened on Thursday around 4:30 a.m., where police were sent to an alarm at Elder Jewelry on Pine Lake Road, off of 29th Street.

Officers said they found the glass on the door had been broken and a display case inside the store was broken.

Investigators reviewed security footage inside the store which showed a man go inside and fill a bag with jewelry after breaking a display case.

LPD said investigators are still working on an inventory of what was stolen from Elder Jewelry, however, they estimate the damage to be $600.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

