Advertisement

Police investigating burglary at jewelry store in south Lincoln

(Station)
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a recent burglary at a south Lincoln jewelry store.

LPD said the break-in happened on Thursday around 4:30 a.m., where police were sent to an alarm at Elder Jewelry on Pine Lake Road, off of 29th Street.

Officers said they found the glass on the door had been broken and a display case inside the store was broken.

Investigators reviewed security footage inside the store which showed a man go inside and fill a bag with jewelry after breaking a display case.

LPD said investigators are still working on an inventory of what was stolen from Elder Jewelry, however, they estimate the damage to be $600.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD officer cited for third-degree assault
Missing woman found
A Quick Blast Of Winter...
Weather Alert Day: Thursday starts with snow, wind and possible ice
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
A Broken Bow woman faces felony theft charges for money missing from a booster club account.
Broken Bow woman accused of stealing from booster club

Latest News

Martha Jones is believed to be the first Black woman to receive a U.S. patent in 1868 for her...
“Telling the Untold” - Martha Jones
Gavel
Nebraska man charged with fatally stabbing 4-month-old girl
Martha Jones is believed to be the first Black woman to receive a U.S. patent in 1868 for her...
"Telling the Untold" - Martha Jones
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet - Daisy
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet