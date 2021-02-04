Advertisement

Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (AP) - An employee at an assisted living facility was fatally shot in the head by a 95-year-old resident in a dispute over money on Wednesday, police said.

When the employee, a man in his 40s whose name was not released, arrived for work at Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette, 22 miles (35 kilometers) north of Denver, Okie Payne confronted him in the facility’s lobby about money Payne claimed the man owed him and shot him, Deputy Police Chief Brian Rosipajla said.

The employee was taken to the hospital and put on life support but died in the afternoon, he said.

Payne was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder as well as menacing for allegedly waving his handgun at two people who tried to help the victim after he was shot. It’s not known if he has a lawyer yet.

The facility was locked down after the shooting, and officers found everyone else was safe, Rosipajla said.

A woman who answered the telephone at the facility said it had no comment on the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing woman found
LPD officer cited for third-degree assault
On Tuesday, the ACLU of Nebraska filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on behalf of Elise...
GRAPHIC: Lincoln woman brings civil rights lawsuit after being injured in protest
The Cass County Sheriff's Office is searching for 48-year-old Amber Tjaden.
Daughter of former Omaha mayor missing; husband released from custody
SNAP
Nebraska to start issuing emergency SNAP benefits on Feb. 9

Latest News

The suspect was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder as well as menacing for...
Employee at Colo. assisted living facility fatally shot by resident, police say
CHI Health St. Elizabeth ICU nurses reflect on past year
CHI Health St. Elizabeth ICU nurses reflect on past year
For the last 11 months, healthcare workers have put their health and safety on the line to save...
CHI Health St. Elizabeth ICU nurses reflect on past year
A staff member was attacked at a Nebraska prison
Nebraska corrections staff member attacked