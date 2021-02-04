Advertisement

Rural Shelton church arson suspect ruled not responsible

A judge ruled Mathew Poehler not responsible for the burning of a rural Buffalo County church...
A judge ruled Mathew Poehler not responsible for the burning of a rural Buffalo County church in December 2019.(Buffalo County Detention Center)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The man accused of burning down the Zion Lutheran church in rural Buffalo County just before Christmas was ruled not responsible by reason of insanity.

Mathew Poehler, 40, Shelton, was charged with felony Second Degree Arson. Investigators believe that diesel fuel which was linked to Poehler was poured into a bucket of flowers and then ignited with a lighter. The December 11, 2019 fire destroyed the church.

Poehler’s mental fitness was challenged and examined in numerous evaluations and court hearings in the months that followed. Poehler’s attorney filed a formal plea of not responsible by reason of insanity in September of last year.

His trial took place Feb. 1 before Buffalo County District Judge John Marsh. During the trial, Poehler’s attorney introduced a study done by Omaha psychiatrist Dr. Terry Davis. Davis diagnosed Poehler with bipolar schizoaffective disorder. Davis said that at the time of fire, Poehler was in “such a severely psychotic state of mind that he was not capable of forming the necessary criminal intent to commit arson.”

Davis also wrote that Poehler “was experiencing such a severe exacerbation of his schizoaffective disorder that he did not know or understand the nature and consequences of his actions in burning the church and did not know the difference between right and wrong.”

On Thursday, Judge Marsh ruled in favor of the insanity plea and ordered a future court hearing to determine whether “the defendant is dangerous to himself or others by reason of mental illness or defect” and whether Poehler would be dangerous in the future.

Pending that hearing, Poehler is free on bond.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD officer cited for third-degree assault
Missing woman found
A Quick Blast Of Winter...
Weather Alert Day: Thursday starts with snow, wind and possible ice
Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a recent burglary at a south...
Police investigating burglary at jewelry store in south Lincoln
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse

Latest News

Jess Brenk
Madison County fugitive arrested in Montana
Lincoln has three more deaths From COVID-19
Chad Svoboda
Man arrested in Jiffy Lube burglary from December
File image
Nebraska will receive 21% more vaccine doses this week