St. Paul man to prison for murder attempt on wife

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A murder plot gone wrong has led to prison for a St. Paul man.

Matthew Stephens, 31, was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Wednesday, a judge sentenced him to 10-15 years in prison on each conviction, one sentence to be served after the other.

Stephens was arrested in December 2019 for taking what police called “substantial steps toward the continuation of a plan to kill” her. He had threatened his wife with a knife prior to his arrest.

Stephens accomplice, Joshua Lytle, 27, Grand Island, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail for a conviction of aiding and abetting a felony.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.