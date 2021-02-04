Thursday Forecast: Early morning snow and wind

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Snow will taper off to flurries by mid morning in eastern Nebraska but the windy conditions will continue into the afternoon. 1 to 2 inches of snow possible in the Lincoln area with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this morning. Decreasing clouds expected late this morning with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. It will be colder today and still blustery this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

Blowing snow and icy roads Thursday morning (1011 Weather Team)

Most areas will see two inches of snow or less (1011 Weather Team)

It will be colder with sunshine by Thursday afternoon. Gusty northwest winds will make it feel colder (1011 Weather Team)

Mostly clear and colder for tonight. Lows in the upper teens with a west wind 5 to 15 mph. Partly sunny on Friday and chilly with the afternoon high temperatures in the lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

The Arctic blast arrives on Saturday with much colder temperatures and the chance for light snow. Highs on Saturday will be around 20, however, a gusty northwest wind will make it feel like it is below zero by Saturday afternoon. Low temperatures Saturday night will drop to around 7 below zero. Some light snow accumulations are possible. The chance for snow continues on Sunday and it will be even colder with high around 10 degrees and lows Sunday night around 10 below.

Light snow showers or flurries possible on Monday and continued very cold with the high in the single digits. The cold continues on Tuesday with the high in the upper single digits and a chance for a few flurries. Partly sunny on Wednesday and still cold with the high in the lower teens.

Very cold temperatures for the weekend and next week (1011 Weather Team)

