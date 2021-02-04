Advertisement

Thursday Forecast: Early morning snow and wind

Snow ends by mid morning. Clearing, colder and windy
Snow ends by mid morning. Clearing, colder and windy(1011 Weather Team)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Snow will taper off to flurries by mid morning in eastern Nebraska but the windy conditions will continue into the afternoon. 1 to 2 inches of snow possible in the Lincoln area with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this morning. Decreasing clouds expected late this morning with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. It will be colder today and still blustery this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

Blowing snow and icy roads Thursday morning
Blowing snow and icy roads Thursday morning(1011 Weather Team)
Most areas will see two inches of snow or less
Most areas will see two inches of snow or less(1011 Weather Team)
It will be colder with sunshine by Thursday afternoon. Gusty northwest winds will make it feel...
It will be colder with sunshine by Thursday afternoon. Gusty northwest winds will make it feel colder(1011 Weather Team)

Mostly clear and colder for tonight. Lows in the upper teens with a west wind 5 to 15 mph. Partly sunny on Friday and chilly with the afternoon high temperatures in the lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

The Arctic blast arrives on Saturday with much colder temperatures and the chance for light snow. Highs on Saturday will be around 20, however, a gusty northwest wind will make it feel like it is below zero by Saturday afternoon. Low temperatures Saturday night will drop to around 7 below zero. Some light snow accumulations are possible. The chance for snow continues on Sunday and it will be even colder with high around 10 degrees and lows Sunday night around 10 below.

Light snow showers or flurries possible on Monday and continued very cold with the high in the single digits. The cold continues on Tuesday with the high in the upper single digits and a chance for a few flurries. Partly sunny on Wednesday and still cold with the high in the lower teens.

Very cold temperatures for the weekend and next week
Very cold temperatures for the weekend and next week(1011 Weather Team)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD officer cited for third-degree assault
Missing woman found
A Quick Blast Of Winter...
Weather Alert Day: Thursday starts with snow, wind and possible ice
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
A Broken Bow woman faces felony theft charges for money missing from a booster club account.
Broken Bow woman accused of stealing from booster club

Latest News

A Quick Blast Of Winter...
Weather Alert Day: Thursday starts with snow, wind and possible ice
A Quick-hitting System...
Kens Evening Forecast
Morning fog should give way to partly sunny skies and warmer afternoon temperatures
Brief warm up for Wednesday, snow late tonight and Thursday morning
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast