Advertisement

Trump, facing expulsion, resigns from Screen Actors Guild

In this combination photo, the SAG-AFTRA logo appears on screen at the 26th annual Screen...
In this combination photo, the SAG-AFTRA logo appears on screen at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles and President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. The Screen Actors Guild said Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021, that the SAG-AFTRA board voted overwhelmingly that there is probable cause that Trump violated its guidelines for membership. If found guilty by a disciplinary committee, Trump faces expulsion. (AP Photo)(AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has resigned from the Screen Actors Guild after the union threatened to expel him for his role in the Capitol riot in January.

In a letter dated Thursday and addressed to SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris, Trump said he was resigning from the union that he had been a member of since 1989.

“I no longer wish to be associated with your union,” wrote Trump in a letter shared by the actors guild. “As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me.”

The guild responded with a short statement: “Thank you.”

Last month, the SAG-AFTRA board voted that there was probable cause that Trump violated its guidelines for membership by his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol siege. Trump, the guild said, had sustained “a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members.”

Trump’s case was to be weighed by a disciplinary committee. In his letter, the former president said he had no interest in such a hearing. “Who cares?” he wrote.

“While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as ‘Home Alone 2,’ ‘Zoolander’ and ‘Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps’; and television shows including ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ ‘Saturday Night Live,’ and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, ‘The Apprentice’ — to name just a few!” wrote Trump.

“I’ve also greatly helped the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics), and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among many others,” Trump continued.

On Thursday, the Screen Actors Guild announced nominees to its annual awards.

Losing guild membership doesn’t disqualify anyone from performing. But most major productions abide by union contracts and hire only union actors.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD officer cited for third-degree assault
Missing woman found
A Quick Blast Of Winter...
Weather Alert Day: Thursday starts with snow, wind and possible ice
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
A Broken Bow woman faces felony theft charges for money missing from a booster club account.
Broken Bow woman accused of stealing from booster club

Latest News

A Baltimore Police forensics team enters the house in West Baltimore where a U.S. marshal was...
US Marshals deputy shot, suspect killed in Baltimore
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden signals that US will refocus on diplomacy abroad
President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House,...
Democrats ask Trump to testify under oath in Senate impeachment trial
FILE - In this June 26, 2010 file photo, Plaquemines Parish Coastal Zone Director P.J. Hahn...
Biden delays Trump rule that weakened wild bird protections