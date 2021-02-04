Woman shot in face with rubber bullet during protest files suit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the help of the ACLU, a 19-year-old Lincoln woman has filed a civil rights lawsuit against multiple agencies and the City of Lincoln.

Elise Poole was struck in the face with what the lawsuit says was a rubber bullet at close range, causing her to almost lose her nose.

Poole says she was working to assist other protestors who she thought were injured when she was struck.

She says she didn’t realize how serious it was until people around her started screaming.

“I was standing up and then I wasn’t,” said Poole. “Everything was kinda black.”

Nine months later, a faint pink scar on her nose is the only outward reminder.

“The only way I can describe it is like loose,” said Poole. “My nose felt like loose and it was down here.”

She says it’s taken a long time to even get to this point.

“The doctor told me that it’s a really complex surgery and that the bones in my nose were like eggshells,” said Poole. “Pretty much they were just completely shattered.”

The incident happened last spring, on May 31st, during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Poole says she was marching with a group by 12th and H Streets when the group was met with a line of law enforcement officers in riot gear.

“The police were pushing us back, we just kept moving,” said Poole. “At that point, I thought I saw someone who was hurt and I wanted to go help him, and as I was walking that was when I got shot.”

The lawsuit is asking for several things including the cost of medical care, damages for violating her constitutional rights, punitive damages, attorney fees, and other relief the court deems ‘just and proper’.

“Just boiling it down to accountability,” said Poole. “They should be held accountable and they should know what they did was wrong.”

The lawsuit names the City of Lincoln, Lancaster County, former Chief Jeff Bliemeister, Sheriff Terry Wagner, and two unknown officers.

10/11 NOW reached out for a comment from the city: “Our administration’s policy response has included applying an equity lens to city policies and programs. We are implementing diversity and inclusion training for city employees. We revised police use-of-force policy. We are strengthening accountability mechanisms like the Citizen Police Advisory Board. We have prioritized prosecutorial reform. And, we invested even more in mental health and other resources that support the important work our law enforcement officers do to keep everyone in Lincoln safe, including their exceptional community policing and violence prevention work. These policy responses are vital, and they are ongoing.”

