Changes to 2021 Husker football schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions, has approved a revised 2021 Big Ten football schedule.

The schedule was updated in order to accommodate the six games that adjusted locations as a result of changes made during the 2020 scheduling process, including Nebraska-Purdue and Nebraska-Wisconsin. All other opponents and locations remain intact from the previously approved version of the schedule. In addition to the location changes for two Nebraska games, dates changed for several of the Huskers’ 2021 league contests.

The Huskers’ first two Big Ten games remain unchanged with a matchup against Illinois on Aug. 28, with the game currently scheduled for Dublin, Ireland. Nebraska’s next Big Ten game remains at Michigan State on Sept. 25.

Nebraska’s home conference schedule opens with back-to-back games at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers will take on defending Big Ten West Champion Northwestern on Oct. 2, before playing host to Michigan on Oct. 9.

The Huskers will then head to Minnesota on Oct. 16, have a bye week on Oct. 23 and play Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 30.

A visit from defending Big Ten champion Ohio State on Nov. 6 opens the final month of the league schedule. The Huskers will visit Madison on Nov. 20 to take on Wisconsin. The Huskers close the regular season with its traditional Black Friday matchup with Iowa at Memorial Stadium.

2021 Nebraska Big Ten Schedule

Aug. 28—Illinois in Dublin, Ireland

Sept. 25—at Michigan State

Oct. 2—Northwestern

Oct. 9—Michigan

Oct. 16—at Minnesota

Oct. 23—BYE

Oct. 30—Purdue

Nov. 6—Ohio State

Nov. 20—at Wisconsin

Nov. 26 (Fri.)—Iowa

