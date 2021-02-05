Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Eagle

An investigation is underway after a person was found dead at their home in Eagle
An investigation is underway after a person was found dead at their home in Eagle(AP images)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into a death in Eagle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the body of Gail Lanning, 82, was found inside a 5th Street home around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday revealed Lanning died of blunt force trauma, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Wm C. Brueggemann said an acquaintance called 911 after discovering Lanning’s body.

An investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a recent burglary at a south...
Police investigating burglary at jewelry store in south Lincoln
27th & Old Cheney around 5 a.m.
LTU out treating roads as Lincoln sees more snow
Matthew Stephens could spend up to 30 years in prison for trying to kill his wife.
St. Paul man to prison for murder attempt on wife
A staff member was attacked at a Nebraska prison
Nebraska corrections staff member attacked
Snow ends by mid morning. Clearing, colder and windy
Blustery and cold this afternoon.

Latest News

This will be the last "mild" day for many locations for a long time.
The last “mild” day before bitter cold arrives
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning 2-5-21
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning
Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau 2-5-21
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet - Roxi
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet