Advertisement

East tops Pius, other high school highlights

Highlights and scores from Thursday night
By Dan Corey
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Boys Prep Scores

Anselmo-Merna 59, Twin Loup 38

Bayard 58, Hemingford 55

Centennial 53, Sutton 42

Elkhorn Valley 46, Neligh-Oakdale 45

Gordon-Rushville 51, Morrill 37

Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Cozad 43

Homer 38, Tri County Northeast 35

Lawrence-Nelson 45, Silver Lake 39

Lincoln East 66, Lincoln Pius X 59

Lincoln High 66, Fremont 50

Medicine Valley 64, Wauneta-Palisade 43

Milford 66, Heartland 39

Mitchell 79, Kimball 30

Mullen 49, Sandhills/Thedford 40

Nebraska Lutheran 79, Dorchester 45

Osmond 48, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 47

Palmer 62, Heartland Lutheran 33

Potter-Dix 76, Creek Valley 47

Randolph 59, Plainview 26

Sandhills Valley 73, Brady 52

St. Mary’s 62, Elgin Public/Pope John 47

Wakefield 78, Bloomfield 33

Wausa 55, Winside 26

Girls Prep Scores

Adams Central 47, Kearney Catholic 44

Anselmo-Merna 57, Twin Loup 22

Archbishop Bergan 60, Fort Calhoun 26

Arthur County 44, Garden County 39

Battle Creek 41, Norfolk Catholic 39

Bishop Neumann 55, Waverly 45

Centennial 44, Thayer Central 33

Columbus Scotus 36, Aquinas Catholic 17

Dorchester 43, Nebraska Lutheran 17

Elgin Public/Pope John 50, CWC 47

Freeman 34, Falls City 32

Gordon-Rushville 55, Hemingford 24

Grand Island Central Catholic 54, Cozad 28

Lincoln Northeast 46, Lincoln North Star 40

Loomis 47, Elm Creek 46

Lourdes Central Catholic 55, Sterling 36

Malcolm 55, Elmwood-Murdock 20

Mead 41, Palmyra 35

Mitchell 64, Bayard 41

Morrill 54, Kimball 36

Mullen 59, Sandhills/Thedford 26

North Central 56, Elkhorn Valley 47

Omaha Gross Catholic 31, Omaha Skutt Catholic 30

Palmer 35, Heartland Lutheran 33

Pierce 43, Wayne 33

Platteview 62, Ralston 22

Pleasanton 41, Overton 31

Potter-Dix 44, Creek Valley 36

Sutton 38, Fairbury 23

Wauneta-Palisade 51, Medicine Valley 39

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD officer cited for third-degree assault
Missing woman found
Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a recent burglary at a south...
Police investigating burglary at jewelry store in south Lincoln
A Quick Blast Of Winter...
Weather Alert Day: Thursday starts with snow, wind and possible ice
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse

Latest News

HS Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 4)
HS Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 4)
TP
Transfer portal affects Huskers, all CFB programs
The University of Nebraska basketball team competes in the Big Ten.
Huskers return to action following COVID-19 outbreak
Big Ten
After postponement, Huskers host Maryland for Big Ten home opener