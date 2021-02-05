East tops Pius, other high school highlights
Highlights and scores from Thursday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -
Boys Prep Scores
Anselmo-Merna 59, Twin Loup 38
Bayard 58, Hemingford 55
Centennial 53, Sutton 42
Elkhorn Valley 46, Neligh-Oakdale 45
Gordon-Rushville 51, Morrill 37
Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Cozad 43
Homer 38, Tri County Northeast 35
Lawrence-Nelson 45, Silver Lake 39
Lincoln East 66, Lincoln Pius X 59
Lincoln High 66, Fremont 50
Medicine Valley 64, Wauneta-Palisade 43
Milford 66, Heartland 39
Mitchell 79, Kimball 30
Mullen 49, Sandhills/Thedford 40
Nebraska Lutheran 79, Dorchester 45
Osmond 48, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 47
Palmer 62, Heartland Lutheran 33
Potter-Dix 76, Creek Valley 47
Randolph 59, Plainview 26
Sandhills Valley 73, Brady 52
St. Mary’s 62, Elgin Public/Pope John 47
Wakefield 78, Bloomfield 33
Wausa 55, Winside 26
Girls Prep Scores
Adams Central 47, Kearney Catholic 44
Anselmo-Merna 57, Twin Loup 22
Archbishop Bergan 60, Fort Calhoun 26
Arthur County 44, Garden County 39
Battle Creek 41, Norfolk Catholic 39
Bishop Neumann 55, Waverly 45
Centennial 44, Thayer Central 33
Columbus Scotus 36, Aquinas Catholic 17
Dorchester 43, Nebraska Lutheran 17
Elgin Public/Pope John 50, CWC 47
Freeman 34, Falls City 32
Gordon-Rushville 55, Hemingford 24
Grand Island Central Catholic 54, Cozad 28
Lincoln Northeast 46, Lincoln North Star 40
Loomis 47, Elm Creek 46
Lourdes Central Catholic 55, Sterling 36
Malcolm 55, Elmwood-Murdock 20
Mead 41, Palmyra 35
Mitchell 64, Bayard 41
Morrill 54, Kimball 36
Mullen 59, Sandhills/Thedford 26
North Central 56, Elkhorn Valley 47
Omaha Gross Catholic 31, Omaha Skutt Catholic 30
Palmer 35, Heartland Lutheran 33
Pierce 43, Wayne 33
Platteview 62, Ralston 22
Pleasanton 41, Overton 31
Potter-Dix 44, Creek Valley 36
Sutton 38, Fairbury 23
Wauneta-Palisade 51, Medicine Valley 39
