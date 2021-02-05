Ethanol Plant in Mead ordered to stop wastewater discharge

MEAD, Neb. (KOLN) - An Ethanol Plant in Mead was ordered Thursday to immediately stop the discharge of wastewater from the plant, amid environmental concerns.

The owner of the facility, AltEn, LLC “is likely to cause and may have already caused pollution to the air, waters, and land of the state”, according to the order from the Department of Environment and Energy. 10/11 NOW spoke with residents and City officials earlier this week, who said the main issue with the plant is the distiller’s grains from corn seed fermentation which have insecticides.

The concerns were first reported by our sister station WOWT and by 10/11 in February of last year.

The pesticide levels found in the lagoon wastewater testing from April 8, 2019 and Nov. 12 2019 far exceeded the registered application rates for the EPA, according to the order. The plant was notified last October that they were not in compliance and a site visit on February 1st, 2021 found that wastewater lagoon levels were beyond their limits, and liners in the wastewater lagoons were damaged.

AltEn has been ordered to immediately cease discharge of wastewater into its wastewater lagoons and take whatever action is necessary to ensure the facility and its equipment is in compliance with rules and regulations. The organization is expected to submit a plan to the department detailing a protocol for disposal of the industrial wastewater in the lagoons.

You can read the full order below.

