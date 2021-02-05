Advertisement

Ethanol Plant in Mead ordered to stop wastewater discharge

(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEAD, Neb. (KOLN) - An Ethanol Plant in Mead was ordered Thursday to immediately stop the discharge of wastewater from the plant, amid environmental concerns.

The owner of the facility, AltEn, LLC “is likely to cause and may have already caused pollution to the air, waters, and land of the state”, according to the order from the Department of Environment and Energy. 10/11 NOW spoke with residents and City officials earlier this week, who said the main issue with the plant is the distiller’s grains from corn seed fermentation which have insecticides.

The concerns were first reported by our sister station WOWT and by 10/11 in February of last year.

The pesticide levels found in the lagoon wastewater testing from April 8, 2019 and Nov. 12 2019 far exceeded the registered application rates for the EPA, according to the order. The plant was notified last October that they were not in compliance and a site visit on February 1st, 2021 found that wastewater lagoon levels were beyond their limits, and liners in the wastewater lagoons were damaged.

AltEn has been ordered to immediately cease discharge of wastewater into its wastewater lagoons and take whatever action is necessary to ensure the facility and its equipment is in compliance with rules and regulations. The organization is expected to submit a plan to the department detailing a protocol for disposal of the industrial wastewater in the lagoons.

You can read the full order below.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is searching for 48-year-old Amber Tjaden.
The latest on the search for a missing Cass County woman
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside his Eagle home.
Death investigation underway in Eagle
Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a recent burglary at a south...
Police investigating burglary at jewelry store in south Lincoln
Senator Ben Sasse (R) responded in a video message to plans by some in the Nebraska GOP Central...
Sasse responds to resolution in Nebraska GOP to censure him
27th & Old Cheney around 5 a.m.
LTU out treating roads as Lincoln sees more snow

Latest News

Winter Wx Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place across most of the state into...
Weather Alert Day: Cold and snow...a double-barreled blow
The Lincoln Police Department's statistics show a 20% increase in violent crime.
Lincoln Police look back on 2020’s crime trends, including rise in violent crime
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
LLCHD reports two more deaths from COVID-19
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts attended Monday's COVID-19 update remotely because he was isolating...
Nebraska to request emergency aid for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, addressing 6K in missed 2nd doses