Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Lincoln Stars vs. Des Moines Buccaneers

Let’s. Go. Stars. The puck drops at 7:05 and you don’t want to be late! Come watch the Stars and Des Moines Buccaneers battle it out on the ice.

Friday 7:05 p.m.; Tickets start at $16, prices go up $2 on game day

Capital Jazz Society presents the First Friday Live Series: The Andrew Janak Quintet

Capital Jazz Society proudly presents a series of livestream events featuring some of the best jazz groups and musicians in the Lincoln and Omaha areas. The Andrew Janak Quintet is going to provide an evening of music. Dr. Andrew Janak is an active saxophonist/composer/arranger/educator currently based out of Lincoln, after previously spending several years in Chicago. He has shared the stage with jazz greats Victor Lewis, Donny McCaslin, Randy Brecker, Ingrid Jeff Hamilton and many more. This will be a great show!

Friday 8:00-9:30 p.m.; Free

Frosty Bike Ride 2021

There might be snow on the ground but that doesn’t mean you have to give up cycling until spring. Come out and be a part of the Frosty Bike Ride. You will begin at Midwest Tent & Events, then ride the trail to a turnaround point for a hot chocolate break and then back for lunch, drinks and giveaways. The round trip will be approximately 16 miles. Anyone who can ride a bike is welcome to participate.

Saturday ride starts at 11 a.m., packet pickup and breakfast at 9:30 a.m.; See website for registration fee

Rock ‘N’ Joe Coffee Bar presents Manuel de la Torre

Meet your friends for a fun evening of listening and eclectic musical fun provided by local musician Manuel de la Torre. Manuel said “I love music, and I love technology. Buttons, screens, wheels, knobs, sliders and anything else that makes or controls a sound, I want it.” You don’t want to miss this performance.

Saturday 7-9 p.m.; Free

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra presents Favorites Old & New

Enjoy an evening of new music alongside classics you know and love. Music Director Edward Polochick will collaborate with Concertmaster Anton Miller and acclaimed violist Rita Porfiris to present Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins. LSO is also thrilled to present its first Composer-in-Residence, Dr. Tyler G. White, with a performance of Divertimentoscuro, a chamber work for piano and four string instruments. The concert will also feature a collection of chamber and solo works showcasing LSO’s talented brass section.

Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Tickets $15-35

