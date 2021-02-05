Advertisement

IRS mistakenly tells thousands they are ineligible for stimulus checks

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) - The Internal Revenue Service said it accidentally told thousands of taxpayers they weren’t receiving a stimulus check.

The agency sent letters to more than 109,000 people stating that either part or all of their money would go to cover 2007 taxes.

The IRS now says that letter was a mistake.

Instead, the letter was supposed to let people know that the IRS hadn’t processed their 2019 tax returns, so it couldn’t issue their first $1,200 relief payment.

Those in this situation can still receive their funds, but they will have to claim the recovery rebate credit on their 2020 tax return and wait for a refund, according to the IRS.

