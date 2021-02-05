Advertisement

Kyle Rittenhouse fires attorney who helped raise his bail

In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in...
In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in Antioch, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis.(Antioch Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An 18-year-old from Illinois who’s accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer fired a California attorney who had been soliciting money for his case.

Los Angeles attorney John Pierce had been at the forefront of Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense.

He helped raise money from conservatives to post Rittenhouse’s $2 million bail in November. He also hired attorney Mark Richards to handle proceedings in Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three people in Kenosha in August as hundreds were protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse has argued he was acting in self-defense.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is searching for 48-year-old Amber Tjaden.
The latest on the search for a missing Cass County woman
Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a recent burglary at a south...
Police investigating burglary at jewelry store in south Lincoln
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside his Eagle home.
Death investigation underway in Eagle
27th & Old Cheney around 5 a.m.
LTU out treating roads as Lincoln sees more snow
Matthew Stephens could spend up to 30 years in prison for trying to kill his wife.
St. Paul man to prison for murder attempt on wife

Latest News

House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
AP-NORC poll: Americans are split on Trump’s impeachment
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Brook Park police body camera video shows Karen Turner being arrested.
Woman named Karen arrested for trespassing after refusing to wear mask in Northeast Ohio grocery store
In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
Tax forms help reveal extent of unemployment fraud in US
Christopher Plummer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Oscar winner, ‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dies