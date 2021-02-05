Advertisement

Lincoln Police look back on 2020’s crime trends, including rise in violent crime

The Lincoln Police Department's statistics show a 20% increase in violent crime.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The interim Chief of the Lincoln Police Department said 2020 was a challenging year for officers, just like it was for the community, between the pandemic, civil unrest and the death of one of their own investigators.

They said all of those challenges lead to some changes in what calls came in throughout the year, the biggest being an increase in violent crime.

“But as COVID-19 was hard on us,” Interim Chief Brian Jackson said. “It was also tough on the community, civil unrest was a challenge for us, it was tough on the community as well.”

Violent crime jumped 20% over the five year average, which they attribute partially to assaults on officers being up 88%.

“It was a summer of violence across the nation,” Jackson said.

Also attributed to protests and riots over the summer. A slight drop in the perception of the professionalism of officers in surveys done by those who had recent contact with police.

“I’m not going to say the events that occurred in Lincoln didn’t have an impact on that as well,” Jackson said.

There were also several changes they said are in part, due to the pandemic.

Mental health calls jumped 10% over 2019′s stats. In response the department beefed up resources and training for officers, helping them better partner with the community and keep those who are struggling out of the criminal justice system.

Car break-ins were also up 33% over the average, with several involving weapons..

“Take your weapons inside,” Jackson said. “If you’re going to leave them, make sure they’re out of sight and secured.”

Calls like burglaries, sex assaults and shoplifting also fell. The chief said that’s likely because more businesses are closed and people are in social situations less.

