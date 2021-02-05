Advertisement

LPD finds stolen Sarpy County vehicle in front of Lincoln apartment

(ap newsroom)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police were called to an apartment complex in the 8300 block of Sunridge Road on a suspicious vehicle on Thursday around 2 p.m. A resident reported seeing a 2009 silver Honda CR-V in the lot for several days that was not familiar to them.

An officer checked and found that the vehicle had in fact been reported stolen out of Sarpy County. The officer processed the vehicle for evidence and canvassed the area in search of more information.

The officer found that a vehicle had been reported stolen from that same location in the early morning hours of Feb. 1. The victim, a 27-year-old man, reported that he believed that his 2004 silver GMS Yukon was locked but that a spare key was in a dashboard compartment. The victim reported having various electrical tools in the vehicle as well.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is searching for 48-year-old Amber Tjaden.
The latest on the search for a missing Cass County woman
Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a recent burglary at a south...
Police investigating burglary at jewelry store in south Lincoln
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside his Eagle home.
Death investigation underway in Eagle
27th & Old Cheney around 5 a.m.
LTU out treating roads as Lincoln sees more snow
Matthew Stephens could spend up to 30 years in prison for trying to kill his wife.
St. Paul man to prison for murder attempt on wife

Latest News

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts attended Monday's COVID-19 update remotely because he was isolating...
Nebraska to request emergency aid for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, addressing 6K in missed 2nd doses
Council Bluffs standoff at construction site.
Standoff at Council Bluffs construction site closes area between 1st and Frank Streets
29-year-old Nathan Ueding
LPD responds to assault in southeast Lincoln
This will be the last "mild" day for many locations for a long time.
The last “mild” day before bitter cold arrives