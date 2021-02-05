LPD finds stolen Sarpy County vehicle in front of Lincoln apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police were called to an apartment complex in the 8300 block of Sunridge Road on a suspicious vehicle on Thursday around 2 p.m. A resident reported seeing a 2009 silver Honda CR-V in the lot for several days that was not familiar to them.

An officer checked and found that the vehicle had in fact been reported stolen out of Sarpy County. The officer processed the vehicle for evidence and canvassed the area in search of more information.

The officer found that a vehicle had been reported stolen from that same location in the early morning hours of Feb. 1. The victim, a 27-year-old man, reported that he believed that his 2004 silver GMS Yukon was locked but that a spare key was in a dashboard compartment. The victim reported having various electrical tools in the vehicle as well.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

