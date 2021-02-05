Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-80 in central Iowa during blizzard

Central Iowa I-80 crash (Iowa Dept. of Transportation)
Central Iowa I-80 crash (Iowa Dept. of Transportation)(Iowa DOT)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday forced officials to close the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Jasper County.

Images from the Iowa Department of Transportation show the crash involves several semi-tractors among other vehicles.

The Iowa State Patrol is asking travelers to avoid eastbound Interstate 80 east of Des Moines.

Officials told WOI-TV in Des Moines that buses in the area are taking trapped individuals to the Iowa Speedway for shelter.

The Iowa State Patrol told KCCI-TV that the storm is deadly and is asking people to stay off roads.

No information is available on possible injuries.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD officer cited for third-degree assault
Missing woman found
A Quick Blast Of Winter...
Weather Alert Day: Thursday starts with snow, wind and possible ice
Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a recent burglary at a south...
Police investigating burglary at jewelry store in south Lincoln
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse

Latest News

Nebraska pharmacies working with federal government on vaccine rollout
Nebraska pharmacies to receive COVID vaccines directly from federal government
The department has a goal for their demographics to match those of the city. 10/11 NOW wanted...
10/11 NOW Investigation looks into diversity within Lincoln Police Department
According to reports, at least some Nebraska Republicans want to censure Ben Sasse because of...
Sasse hits back against Nebraska Republicans
Temperatures will range from the lower 20s to the lower 40s on Friday.
Friday Forecast: One last “mild” day before temperatures go tumbling