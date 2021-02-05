Nebraska-raised beef on the menu

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bring your appetite when you pay a visit to Angus Burgers & Shakes and Joy’s Table. At these local restaurants, Nebraska Star Beef provides the beef.

During a road trip to Kearney, we talked with Kayla Pfister with Nebraska Star Beef about the eating establishments. We asked first about the restaurant called Joy’s Table. “Joy’s Table is a pasta and steak restaurant,” Pfister said. “They offer a variety of dishes from steaks to a popular chicken fried steak with an Italian twist.” It turns out the restaurant is named after Pfister’s grandmother. “Her name was Joy, and she loved to cook. She had her own recipe book, and we are trying to incorporate some of her recipes into the menu,” Pfister said.

Over at Angus Burgers & Shakes, you are going to get burgers. “This is a premium burger restaurant,” Pfister said. “Some of the burgers on the menu include the Jalepeno Popper Burger, or the Nebraska Rancher that has bacon and barbecue sauce on it, or the Nebraska Farmer that has an egg on top.”

The restaurants are under the umbrella of Nebraska Star Beef. “It’s a family business,” Pfister said. “We are a retail business where you can buy steaks online, and we ship beef all over the United States. We provide all of the hamburger, the braised beef options at Angus Burgers & Shakes, along with the steaks and beef options at Joy’s Table.”

Pfister says people have good things to say about the restaurants. “We hear good reviews,” Pfister said. “With them being so close to the hotels in Kearney, people do stop in. People think it’s cool that Nebraska beef is on the menu, and it’s locally owned and operated.”

Joy’s Table is exclusively found in Kearney, and is attached to the Holiday Inn just off the interstate. Angus Burgers & Shakes can be found in Kearney just to the east of the new Hampton Inn. Burger fans in the Lincoln or Omaha area may also want to check out the Angus Burgers & Shakes location in Gretna.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.