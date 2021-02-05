Advertisement

Nebraska-raised beef on the menu

By Jon Vanderford
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bring your appetite when you pay a visit to Angus Burgers & Shakes and Joy’s Table. At these local restaurants, Nebraska Star Beef provides the beef.

During a road trip to Kearney, we talked with Kayla Pfister with Nebraska Star Beef about the eating establishments. We asked first about the restaurant called Joy’s Table. “Joy’s Table is a pasta and steak restaurant,” Pfister said. “They offer a variety of dishes from steaks to a popular chicken fried steak with an Italian twist.” It turns out the restaurant is named after Pfister’s grandmother. “Her name was Joy, and she loved to cook. She had her own recipe book, and we are trying to incorporate some of her recipes into the menu,” Pfister said.

Over at Angus Burgers & Shakes, you are going to get burgers. “This is a premium burger restaurant,” Pfister said. “Some of the burgers on the menu include the Jalepeno Popper Burger, or the Nebraska Rancher that has bacon and barbecue sauce on it, or the Nebraska Farmer that has an egg on top.”

The restaurants are under the umbrella of Nebraska Star Beef. “It’s a family business,” Pfister said. “We are a retail business where you can buy steaks online, and we ship beef all over the United States. We provide all of the hamburger, the braised beef options at Angus Burgers & Shakes, along with the steaks and beef options at Joy’s Table.”

Pfister says people have good things to say about the restaurants. “We hear good reviews,” Pfister said. “With them being so close to the hotels in Kearney, people do stop in. People think it’s cool that Nebraska beef is on the menu, and it’s locally owned and operated.”

Joy’s Table is exclusively found in Kearney, and is attached to the Holiday Inn just off the interstate. Angus Burgers & Shakes can be found in Kearney just to the east of the new Hampton Inn. Burger fans in the Lincoln or Omaha area may also want to check out the Angus Burgers & Shakes location in Gretna.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a recent burglary at a south...
Police investigating burglary at jewelry store in south Lincoln
27th & Old Cheney around 5 a.m.
LTU out treating roads as Lincoln sees more snow
Matthew Stephens could spend up to 30 years in prison for trying to kill his wife.
St. Paul man to prison for murder attempt on wife
A staff member was attacked at a Nebraska prison
Nebraska corrections staff member attacked
Snow ends by mid morning. Clearing, colder and windy
Blustery and cold this afternoon.

Latest News

We learn about two restaurants that put Nebraska Star Beef front and center on the menu.
Angus Burgers & Shakes and Joy's Table
We learn how to choose the right virtual cooking class for you, and we hear about an upcoming...
Virtual Cooking Classes
During a visit to Pierce, we learned about a great place to gather and satisfy your sweet tooth.
Get your fill of ice cream at J’s Place
We learn about an opportunity for beef producers to educate themselves through a new webinar.
Beef Watch Webinar