People’s City Mission suspending COVID-19 test requirements due to cold

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Due to the upcoming severe cold weather, the People’s City Mission says it is suspending its requirement of a negative COVID test to stay at its shelter.

The new guidelines start Saturday, February 6th, and will last for 10 days.

“We are asking all those experiencing homelessness to come in to the shelter at 110 Q street for relief from the cold, and for Lincoln citizens to spread the word to any homeless persons on the streets. During this time the Mission will close its alternate emergency shelter on 10th street. The alternate shelter will re-open Tuesday, February 16, and a negative COVID test will once again be required for entrance into the main shelter,” a release from PCM states.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.