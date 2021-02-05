Advertisement

People’s City Mission suspending COVID-19 test requirements due to cold

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Due to the upcoming severe cold weather, the People’s City Mission says it is suspending its requirement of a negative COVID test to stay at its shelter.

The new guidelines start Saturday, February 6th, and will last for 10 days.

“We are asking all those experiencing homelessness to come in to the shelter at 110 Q street for relief from the cold, and for Lincoln citizens to spread the word to any homeless persons on the streets. During this time the Mission will close its alternate emergency shelter on 10th street. The alternate shelter will re-open Tuesday, February 16, and a negative COVID test will once again be required for entrance into the main shelter,” a release from PCM states.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a recent burglary at a south...
Police investigating burglary at jewelry store in south Lincoln
27th & Old Cheney around 5 a.m.
LTU out treating roads as Lincoln sees more snow
Matthew Stephens could spend up to 30 years in prison for trying to kill his wife.
St. Paul man to prison for murder attempt on wife
A staff member was attacked at a Nebraska prison
Nebraska corrections staff member attacked
Snow ends by mid morning. Clearing, colder and windy
Blustery and cold this afternoon.

Latest News

LIVE: Update on COVID-19 vaccines in Nebraska
This will be the last "mild" day for many locations for a long time.
The last “mild” day before bitter cold arrives
While working at AT&T in the 1970s, Dr. Jackson invented the call waiting and caller I.D....
"Telling the Untold" - Shirley Ann Jackson
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside his Eagle home.
Death investigation underway in Eagle