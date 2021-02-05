Sasse hits back against Nebraska Republicans

WASHINGTON, DC. (KSNB) - Thursday evening, U.S. Senator Ben Sasse lashed out against fellow Nebraska Republicans who want to censure him over critical comments against former President Donald Trump.

There were reports Thursday that the party may consider censure during a state central committee meeting later this month in Columbus. The Omaha World-Herald reported that one proposal for censure came from the Hitchcock County party chair, another from the Scotts Bluff County Republican Party. A censure is a non-binding resolution rebuking an official for what has been said or done.

Sasse is one of only a few republicans in Washington who have been openly critical of the former president.

On Thursday, Sasse’s press office pointed out that the state Republican party censured him in 2016 for not being supportive enough of Trump. Sasse set records for numbers of votes garnered by a federal office candidate in both the primary and general elections last year.

In prepared comments released, Sasse said in part, “...the anger in this state party has never been about me violating principle or abandoning conservative policy -- I’m one of the most conservative voters in the Senate -- the anger’s always been simply about me not bending the knee to...one guy.”

He also said, “January 6th is gonna leave a scar...But what Americans saw three weeks ago was ugly -shameful mob violence to disrupt a constitutionally-mandated meeting of Congress to affirm that peaceful transfer of power.”

And finally he made these comments about the conservative movement:

Personality cults aren’t conservative

Conspiracy theories aren’t conservative

Lying that an election has been stolen isn’t conservative

Acting like politics is a religion isn’t conservative

The Nebraska Republican party state central committee meets Feb. 15 in Columbus.

