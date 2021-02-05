Sasse responds to resolution in Nebraska GOP to censure him

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse is responding to critics within the Nebraska GOP who are making plans to vote to censure him at the Nebraska Republican Party’s State Central Committee meeting in Columbus on February 13th.

Sasse has been one of a handful of Republican lawmakers willing to criticize former President Donald Trump, and especially Trump’s role in the January 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.

A “Resolution of Censure” against Sasse has been drafted by the head of the Hitchcock County Republican Party. The resolution, obtained by News Channel Nebraska, is focused on Sasse’s criticisms of Donald Trump.

In a video statement (below), Sasse again decried Trump’s role in inciting the mob that attacked the Capitol and said he has been keeping his promise to “put the Constitution ahead of party politics.”

“Personality cults aren’t conservative. Conspiracy theories aren’t conservative. Lying that an election has been stolen, it’s not conservative. Acting like politics is a religion, it isn’t conservative”, Sasse said. “You are welcome to censure me again, but let’s be clear about why this is happening. It’s because I still believe, as you used to, that politics isn’t about the weird worship of one dude. The party could purge Trump skeptics. But I’d like to convince you that not only is that civic cancer for the nation, it’s just terrible for our party.”

Despite his criticism of Donald Trump, Sasse earned more votes in the November general election than any candidate has in the State. He received more than 26,000 more votes than Trump. In Lancaster County alone, Sasse received more than 9,000 more votes than Trump.

