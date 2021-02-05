Advertisement

Sasse responds to resolution in Nebraska GOP to censure him

Senator Ben Sasse (R) responded in a video message to plans by some in the Nebraska GOP Central...
Senator Ben Sasse (R) responded in a video message to plans by some in the Nebraska GOP Central Committee to censure him over his criticism of Donald Trump.(Senator Ben Sasse)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse is responding to critics within the Nebraska GOP who are making plans to vote to censure him at the Nebraska Republican Party’s State Central Committee meeting in Columbus on February 13th.

Sasse has been one of a handful of Republican lawmakers willing to criticize former President Donald Trump, and especially Trump’s role in the January 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.

A “Resolution of Censure” against Sasse has been drafted by the head of the Hitchcock County Republican Party. The resolution, obtained by News Channel Nebraska, is focused on Sasse’s criticisms of Donald Trump.

In a video statement (below), Sasse again decried Trump’s role in inciting the mob that attacked the Capitol and said he has been keeping his promise to “put the Constitution ahead of party politics.”

“Personality cults aren’t conservative. Conspiracy theories aren’t conservative. Lying that an election has been stolen, it’s not conservative. Acting like politics is a religion, it isn’t conservative”, Sasse said. “You are welcome to censure me again, but let’s be clear about why this is happening. It’s because I still believe, as you used to, that politics isn’t about the weird worship of one dude. The party could purge Trump skeptics. But I’d like to convince you that not only is that civic cancer for the nation, it’s just terrible for our party.”

Despite his criticism of Donald Trump, Sasse earned more votes in the November general election than any candidate has in the State. He received more than 26,000 more votes than Trump. In Lancaster County alone, Sasse received more than 9,000 more votes than Trump.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD officer cited for third-degree assault
Missing woman found
A Quick Blast Of Winter...
Weather Alert Day: Thursday starts with snow, wind and possible ice
Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a recent burglary at a south...
Police investigating burglary at jewelry store in south Lincoln
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse

Latest News

Nebraska pharmacists could soon give COVID vaccines to patients at their pharmacy.
Nebraska pharmacy vaccine rollout
Nebraska pharmacies working with federal government on vaccine rollout
Nebraska pharmacies to receive COVID vaccines directly from federal government
The department has a goal for their demographics to match those of the city. 10/11 NOW wanted...
LPD recruitment efforts show progress, “room for improvement” in diversity
Central Iowa I-80 crash (Iowa Dept. of Transportation)
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-80 in central Iowa during blizzard