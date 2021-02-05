Standoff at Council Bluffs construction site closes area between 1st and Frank Streets

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Due to ongoing police action, a section of east Kanesville is closed in Council Bluffs. The area between 1st Street to Frank Street is closed.

Friday morning, police officers attempted to execute an arrest warrant on a fugitive at a construction site east of Kanesville and Baughn.

The suspect is currently barricading himself inside a piece of construction equipment, according to the release.

This is an active scene, and police are urging the public to avoid the area.

