TADA Theater reopening with live performances and precautions

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Local businesses are slowly reopening their doors as DHM’s are loosening and vaccines are getting rolled out. One Lincoln theater is opening Friday night with lots of changes. They said they’re one of the first show theaters in the country to start doing shows again.

“Nunsense” is the first show back this year at the TADA Theater... seems fitting given the pandemic. Those with TADA said theater creates healing from anxiety and depression, and they believe that’s what people need right now after months of isolation and closings.

“Everybody who has missed TADA, we are back,” Robert D. Rook the TADA Theater Director said. “We are excited to be back.”

Rook said Friday’s reopening took months of planning. A few of the steps they’re taking include installing an air purifier, temperature checks, social distancing and masks must be worn. The cast is even wearing masks. They’re also offering a live stream of the shows.

“We don’t get to see smiles because we’re wearing these, but it’ll be great to hear laughter,” Rook said. “It just feels wonderful to connect with our patrons once again. That’s something we’ve all really missed.”

Tickets to this weekend’s shows are already sold out for in person viewing, but streaming is available. Nursing homes and assisted living centers are one group that’s taking advantage of the live streaming option.

The director said they’ve even had a request from Finland for tickets.

