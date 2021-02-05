The last “mild” day before bitter cold arrives

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High temperatures today will be mild, if not warm, compared to what is likely for this weekend and much, possibly all, of next week. There is a good chance of snow this weekend and Monday. Each round is capable of producing at least light snowfall accumulation.

A weak upper level disturbance will move through the area today. It is going to be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance of flurries and light snow showers. Very little to no snowfall accumulation is expected. High temperatures will range from the low 20s in Northeast Nebraska to the low 40s in the southwestern part of the state. Winds should be north-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

This will be the last "mild" day for many locations for a long time. (KOLN)

A stronger upper level disturbance will move through the region late this evening through early Saturday afternoon. There is a very good chance of snow during that time period and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. Snowfall accumulation could be 2 to 4″ with isolated higher amounts up to 6″ possible in that area. We get a break in the action Saturday afternoon and early evening before another disturbance moves through the area late Saturday evening into Sunday. At this time, it looks like 1 to 3″ of snow is possible with that round in much of Nebraska. There could be yet another round late Sunday into Monday too that will provide us the chance of additional light snowfall accumulation. Winds Saturday look to be north-northeast at 8 to 18 mph. Winds on Sunday could be a little lighter. Reduced visibility is likely at times this weekend and roads will probably be slick.

Reduced visibility and slick roads are likely late Friday night through Saturday morning. (KOLN)

Another round of snow is likely late Friday evening through early Saturday afternoon. (KOLN)

Arctic air arrives this weekend too and sticks around for most, if not all, of next week. This will be the coldest air of the season so far and could be our longest stretch of temperatures this cold in a long time. High temperatures for much of the area this week and next week look to be in the single digits and teens with lows mainly below zero. With winds likely to be 5 to 15 mph for much of next week, wind chills will be well below zero and likely near advisory criteria for at least a few mornings. There are some small chances for flurries and light snow showers too.

Arctic air arrives Saturday leading to much colder temperatures. (KOLN)

It looks to be colder Sunday versus Saturday. (KOLN)

Monday could be our coldest day of the season so far. (KOLN)

