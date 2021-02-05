The latest on the search for a missing Cass County woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re continuing their search for a missing 48-year-old woman from Weeping Water.

Amber Tjaden has been missing since last week Wednesday. CCSO says the Nebraska State Patrol and the Omaha Police Department are now assisting with the investigation into Tjaden’s disappearance.

“Matthew Tjaden and his extended family have been cooperating with law enforcement in facilitating searches and gathering of information,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“An aerial search was conducted, as well as ground searches in the Cass County Area. Investigators are following up on tips that come in from the general public and friends of the family,” according to the post.

CCSO also stated that bulletins have been sent out nationwide.

Tjaden is believed to be driving a 2019 Black Jaguar, Model F-Pace, with Nebraska plate 20-T628.

Anyone who has seen her, her vehicle, or knows where she is should call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.