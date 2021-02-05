Weather Alert Day: Cold and snow...a double-barreled blow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Disturbances rolling across the state this weekend will bring a couple of chances for accumulating snow...with the system on Saturday being the most significant...Winter Wx Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place across much of the state...from late Friday night through Saturday afternoon...

Winter Wx Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place across most of the state into Saturday morning and afternoon. (KOLN)

Low pressure aloft will translate into moderate-to-heavy snow for much of the region from late-Friday night-into-Saturday. Colder air in place will mean not only the potential for some higher snow amounts...but much chillier conditions when you go out to try and remove it...including wind chills dropping below zero. North winds of 8-to-18 mph with gusts to 25 mph will also mean the potential for more blowing and drifting of this snow. Falling snow should be ending by early Saturday afternoon. High temperatures on Saturday are not expected to do much better than the low-to-mid teens...and wind chills will range from 5 above-to-5 below zero for much of the day.

Another round of snow is expected across the state Friday night and into Saturday morning. (KOLN)

Total snowfall amounts will be highest across a line from northwestern Nebraska...through the southeastern parts of the state...including Lincoln...Grand Island...Hastings...Kearney...and Broken Bow. Snowfall amounts in these parts could reach 3″ to 6″...with some isolated higher amounts up to 7″+ possible. This snow is expected to be quite different from our last big snow event...with more light and fluffy snow expected as temperatures will be much colder.

A swath of heavier snow is expected across the state, including in Lincoln, where 3" to 6" of light, fluffy snow is expected. (KOLN)

You won’t have much time to clear your driveways and sidewalks before “Round 2″ comes in late-Saturday night-and-into-Sunday morning. This “wave” will be weaker...but additional snowfall accumulations of 1-to-3″ look to be possible by the time this second snow event winds down by early-afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be quite cold as well...with readings around 8-to-12°.

Yet another small snow chance rotates thru the area for Monday...with daytime highs “struggling” into the single-digits. The rest of next week looks BITTERLY cold...with daytime highs 5-to-10 degrees above zero and overnight lows 0-to-10 below. Small snow chances will be included in your forecast almost every day. Prepare yourself and your family for a pretty tough stretch of winter weather thru the middle of February.

Bitterly cold temperatures are expected over the next week with several rounds of snow this weekend into early next week. (KOLN)

The Lincoln Forecast...

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy early...then increasing cloudiness with snow likely after midnight. Northeast winds of 5-to-10 mph. Lows around 10°

SATURDAY: Snow likely in the morning...could be moderate-to-heavy at times...diminishing by early afternoon. Colder. Highs in the low-to-mid teens. North winds of 8-to-18 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy in the evening...with snow likely again after midnight. Lows near 0°. East winds 5-to-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Snow likely in the morning...with flurries or very light snow showers in the afternoon. Continued cold. Highs around 10°. East winds of 5-to-15 mph.

