2021 Nebraska Shrine Bowl Rosters Announced

(KSNB)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Shrine Bowl of Nebraska Board of Directors released the rosters for the 63rd Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game on Saturday.

Head Coaches Kurt Frenzen (Lakeview) and Mark McLaughlin (Platteview) together with their coaching staffs each chose from nominated seniors in their designated regions to represent their respective high schools, as well as North or South, in the 2021 Nebraska Shrine Bowl.

