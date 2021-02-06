Authorities find Jaguar of Amber Tjaden

UNADILLA, Neb. (KOLN) -Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed county road between Elmwood and Unadilla Friday, where the Jaguar SUV driven by a missing Weeping Water woman was found.

Deputies did not provide any details regarding the discovery of the vehicle on Road C, but a cattle producer working the area said the road had not been plowed since 14 inches of snow fell on Jan. 25.

Missing person reports indicated that 38-year-old Amber Tjaden left her home after an argument with her husband on Jan. 27, two days after the snow storm.

A postal carrier with 33-years experience in the area described the cellular service as unreliable and said there is no cell phone service in many places. The Jaguar was found on a low spot among a series of steep hills.

The postal carrier said there used to be a sign alerting motorists to minimum maintenance at the intersection of 22 Road, but the sign was not visible Friday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office indicated that updates on the search for Tjaden would be made as they become available.

Tjaden is an educator at Metro Community College and the daughter of former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle.

