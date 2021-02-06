Advertisement

Chiefs Fan readies up for Super Bowl 2021

There are Chiefs Fans and then there’s Dr. Tim Gardner. He’s dedicated his entire basement to his beloved Kansas City Chiefs. He’s even coined it Little Arrowhead.(1011 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Sports fans are gearing up for Super Bowl 55 on Sunday. The Chiefs’ kingdom is ready to see their team run it back and defend their title.

Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl game, he challenged himself to watch last year’s Super Bowl 100 times, and he accomplished that this week.

Footballs, helmets, jersey, posters, cookies and blankets. You name it, Gardner has it.

“I do call it “Little Arrowhead’ because it’s where I have all my memorabilia from growing up with the Chiefs and being at Arrowhead,” said Dr. Gardner.

Gardner became a fan of Kansas City because his grade school best friend was a Chiefs’ fan.

The die hard Chiefs’ fan is also a heart doctor at the Nebraska Heart Hospital and the pandemic has been one for the books.

“And COVID is bad for the heart, so people were just staying at home afraid to come in, but getting the vaccine was one of the most important days of my life,” said Dr. Gardner. “There was marrying Patty, the birth of our two boys and getting the vaccine and Super Bowl 54.”

And last year’s Super Bowl win, the Little Arrowhead collection grew.

“Got several new autographed helmets, jerseys, large photographs,” said Dr. Gardner. “...It’s been fun buying these thing and sharing this time with my sons and enjoying them and reminiscing about things. It’s wonderful.”

The Gardner’s have been season ticket holders for 17 years. You can watch the Super Bowl on 10/11 on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

